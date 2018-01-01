  1. Realting.com
New complex of furnished villas close to the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
€455,000
About the complex

We offer luxury villas with a barbecue area and a parking.

It's possible to build a swimming pool.

Completion - July of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Security system
  • Underfloor heating
  • Electric gates
  • Pre-installation for solar panels
  • Italian or Spanish floors
  • Built-in kitchen and appliances
  • Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the coastal village of Geroskipou to the east of Paphos.

New building location
Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Similar complexes
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a parking in a beautiful area of Nicosia, Cyprus
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
from
€404,000
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
€481,000
Residential complex High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a business center, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
from
€1,39M
Residential complex Residence with a garden and a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€452,000
Residential complex New gated residence with a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€275,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Four-storey villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,65M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a villa with a swimming pool, a barbecue area, lounge areas, a roof-top garden, a panoramic view of the sea, a golf course and picturesque surroundings. Features of the flats On the ground floor there are two bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room. One bedroom is on the basement floor with an access to the garden and the swimming pool. Two more bedrooms are on the first floor. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 10 minutes Sea - 3 minutes Shopping malls - 15 minutes Golf course - 5 minutes
Residential complex Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€420,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project is located in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, Panthea. The modern design of the building and the elegant layout will add beauty to the area. The building will feature luxurious 2- and 3-bedroom flats with spacious rooms and unforgettable views of the coast and city of Limassol. An additional amenity is a rooftop terrace for relaxation. Location and nearby infrastructure Panthea is a quiet suburb of Limassol amidst rolling hills and mountainous terrain. Distance from complex: Schools - 100m. Shops - 500 m. City centre - 1,5 km. Beach - 3 km.
Residential complex Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€4,40M
Agency: TRANIO
The building, designed in Art Deco style, is completely lined with natural polished travertine. The residence has only 16 apartments, and the 8-bedroom penthouse includes an infinity pool, a winter garden, a separate elevator from the ground level, a terrace with panoramic views of the coast and mountains. Guarded fenced area with 24-hour video surveillance, parking for 76 cars. At the zero level there is a commercial area Piazza Armenia, created in the best architectural traditions of the historical cities of old Europe. On the same level are the Italian restaurant “Mathis”, SPA, beauty salon, sauna, hammam, cryosauna, oxygen room, heated pool, made in the form of a cave, cigar lounge “Davidoff” and a VIP bar for club members, a wine boutique and deli parlor. The residence offers an outdoor semi-Olympic swimming pool with an area of 250 m² (25x10 m) and a bar, a children's pool, a multifunctional sports ground (tennis, volleyball, basketball), a park and a playground, a gym, locker rooms. Facilities and equipment in the house High quality materials Thermal, hydro and sound insulation of the building of the latest generation External and internal brick walls Supply and exhaust ventilation with a heat exchange system The net ceiling height in the apartments is 3.15 m In the living rooms and dining rooms the floors are made of expensive varieties of marble, and in the bedrooms - wooden parquet Plumbing from Villeroy&Boch, faucets - Grohe Underfloor heating controlled by Siemens Air conditioning provided by Daikin's latest generation VRV system Kitchens are equipped with built-in Miele appliances and Stosa (or similar) appliances in classic or modern style Full range of concierge services - rent of apartments, cars, clothes care, ordering food, flowers and drinks, laundry services A storage room and one or more parking spaces are assigned to each apartment Location and nearby infrastructure The club residence is located directly on the embankment on a plot of 8000 m² in the most expensive and prestigious area of Limassol - Amathous, not far from St Raphael - the marina for yachts and the hotel of the same name. In addition, perhaps the most popular restaurants of the city are concentrated in this area.
