  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New complex of villas with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Konia, Cyprus

New complex of villas with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Konia, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,08M
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea and Paphos, a barbecue area and a summer kitchen, a swimming pool.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Security system with alarm and video surveillance
  • Underfloor heating
  • Electric gates
  • Solar panels
  • External shutters in the bedrooms
  • Electric curtains
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • City center - 14 meters
  • Beach - 14 meters
  • Airport - 24 minutes
  • Supermarket - 7 minutes
  • School - 9 minutes
  • Restaurants - 4 minutes
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€400,000
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Sotira, Cyprus
from
€1,95M
Residential complex New complex of villas close to Paphos, Tala, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€880,000
Residential complex Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€450,000
Residential complex Complex of villa at 200 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€577,500
You are viewing
New complex of villas with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Konia, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,08M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence at 700 meters from the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence at 700 meters from the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€600,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a parking, a roof-top garden, a barbecue area. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the prestigious tourist area of Limassol, only 700 meters from the well-known Dasoudi beach, within walking distance all necessary infrastructure, including cafes and restaurants, shops, banks, supermarkets.
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a picturesque view in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a picturesque view in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€670,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartment with verandas and a view of the city and the sea. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fully equipped kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious residential area, within walking distance of the old town, near a park, schools, hospitals, shops, bars and restaurants. Beach - 7 minutes School - 2 minutes Hotel - 2 minutes Restaurant - 1 minute Supermarket - 2 minutes Shopping mall - 5 minutes Airport - 15 minutes Hospital - 3 minutes Harbour - 7 minutes
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
from
€2,60M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and villas with terraces. Some apartments have private gardens and swimming pools. The villas have private swimming pool, gardens, and parking spaces. The residence features concierge service, a kids' playground, a gym, a sauna, a yoga lawn, walking and bike paths. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and safe area in the city center.
Realting.com
Go