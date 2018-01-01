New complex of villas with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Konia, Cyprus

The residence features a parking, a roof-top garden, a barbecue area.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of the prestigious tourist area of Limassol, only 700 meters from the well-known Dasoudi beach, within walking distance all necessary infrastructure, including cafes and restaurants, shops, banks, supermarkets.
We offer apartment with verandas and a view of the city and the sea.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Fully equipped kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious residential area, within walking distance of the old town, near a park, schools, hospitals, shops, bars and restaurants.
Beach - 7 minutes
School - 2 minutes
Hotel - 2 minutes
Restaurant - 1 minute
Supermarket - 2 minutes
Shopping mall - 5 minutes
Airport - 15 minutes
Hospital - 3 minutes
Harbour - 7 minutes
We offer apartments and villas with terraces.
Some apartments have private gardens and swimming pools.
The villas have private swimming pool, gardens, and parking spaces.
The residence features concierge service, a kids' playground, a gym, a sauna, a yoga lawn, walking and bike paths.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet and safe area in the city center.