New residential complex in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus

Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
€2,60M
About the complex

We offer apartments and villas with terraces.

Some apartments have private gardens and swimming pools.

The villas have private swimming pool, gardens, and parking spaces.

The residence features concierge service, a kids' playground, a gym, a sauna, a yoga lawn, walking and bike paths.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet and safe area in the city center.

Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

