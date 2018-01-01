Complex of beachfront villas with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus

We offer new apartments with terraces, parking spaces, and picturesque views.
The penthouse has a roof-top terrace with a private swimming pool, a barbecue area and a panoramic view.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Parquet in the bedrooms, living rooms and dining rooms
Built-in kitchens
Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
Limassol Marina - 10 minutes
Larnaca Airport - 39 minutes
Paphos Airport - 48 minutes
We offer apartments and townhouses with picturesque views of the sea and the mountains, large verandas and gardens, parking spaces.
The residence features a swimming pool and landscaped gardens.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Double glazing
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Fitted wardrobes
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the Tombs of the Kings and all necessary infrastructure, within walking distance of the harbour, 2 minutes away from the sea.
Peiya - 10 km
Coral Bay - 10 km
Golf course - 5 km
Marina - 2 km
Paphos Airport - 10 km
Larnaca Airport - 135 km