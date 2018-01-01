  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Complex of beachfront villas with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus

Complex of beachfront villas with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus

Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
from
€2,70M
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer modern villas with swimming pools and large plots.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes away from a yacht marina.

  • Airport - 45 minutes
  • Shopping malls - 4 minutes
  • Golf course - 45 minutes
New building location
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea at 100 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€588,500
Residential complex High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,36M
Residential complex Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€429,000
Residential complex New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€977,000
Apart-hotel LONG BEACH
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
from
€164,000
You are viewing
Complex of beachfront villas with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
from
€2,70M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New low-rise residence close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Residential complex New low-rise residence close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€504,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new apartments with terraces, parking spaces, and picturesque views. The penthouse has a roof-top terrace with a private swimming pool, a barbecue area and a panoramic view. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium double-glazed windows Parquet in the bedrooms, living rooms and dining rooms Built-in kitchens Video intercom Location and nearby infrastructure Limassol Marina - 10 minutes Larnaca Airport - 39 minutes Paphos Airport - 48 minutes
Residential complex Residence with a garden and a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with a garden and a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€175,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and townhouses with picturesque views of the sea and the mountains, large verandas and gardens, parking spaces. The residence features a swimming pool and landscaped gardens. Facilities and equipment in the house Double glazing Pre-installation for air conditioning Fitted wardrobes Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the Tombs of the Kings and all necessary infrastructure, within walking distance of the harbour, 2 minutes away from the sea. Peiya - 10 km Coral Bay - 10 km Golf course - 5 km Marina - 2 km Paphos Airport - 10 km Larnaca Airport - 135 km
Residential complex New residence near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€315,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and penthouses with terraces. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near an elementary school and 6 minutes away from the beach.
Realting.com
Go