  3. Gated residence with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus

Gated residence with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus

Empa, Cyprus
from
€150,000
;
6
About the complex

We offer comfortable and functional apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.

The residence features large swimming pools and landscaped gardens, a kids' playgrounds and a bar.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning
  • Tailor-made kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the picturesque coast of Kissonerga.

  • City center - 1 km
  • Beach - 50 meters
  • Airport - 15 km
  • Restaurant - 100 meters
  • Supermarket - 1 km
  • School - 1 km
  • Golf course - 10 km
Empa, Cyprus

