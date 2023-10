The exclusive residence consists of 12 apartments and 24 villas, and features a club with a gym, a sauna and a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Pre-installation for underfloor heating and air conditioning

Security door

Aluminium double-glazed windows

Kitchen cabinetry

Laminated flooring in the living rooms and bedrooms

Ceiling height - 2.8 m

Solar panels

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious and picturesque Limassol suburb - Palodia, near international schools, 20 minutes drive from Troodos ski resort.