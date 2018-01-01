Low-rise residence with a view of the mountains in a quiet area, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

We offer functional apartments and penthouses with a panoramic view of the sea. The penthouses have private swimming pools on the roof-top terraces.
The residence features a swimming pool, a sauna, a gym, a covered parking.
Completion - February, 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Security entrance door
Video intercom
High-quality sanitary ware by European brands
Aluminium windows
Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European brands
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located in a prestigious area, in the center of the tourist area of Limassol, where life is in full swing, there are the best shops and an endless number of upscale restaurants. Dasoudi beach with its eucalyptus park - 500 meters.
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The property is located near the highway, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure and historic sites.
We offer spacious and modern apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The penthouses have roof-top gardens and panoramic views.
Completion - autumn of 2025.
The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area, less than 3 km Blue-Flag beaches, near a school and a highway, within walking distance of a supermarket and a shopping mall.