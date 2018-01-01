  1. Realting.com
  3. Low-rise residence with a view of the mountains in a quiet area, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

Low-rise residence with a view of the mountains in a quiet area, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€360,000
;
3
About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the mountains, parking spaces, storerooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, near all necessary infrastructure, 6 minutes away from beaches and 5-star hotels.

New building location
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

You are viewing
Low-rise residence with a view of the mountains in a quiet area, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€360,000
