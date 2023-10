We offer villas in the Alpine chalet style with a panoramic view of the forest and the mountains.

It's possible to build a swimming pool for some houses.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area, surrounded by the pine forest, 35 km from Limassol, a few minutes drive away from all necessary infrastructure and near waterfalls and Troodos ski resort, just a few kilometers from the ancient monasteries, 1 hour away from Paphos International Airport.