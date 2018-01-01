  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New low-rise residence close to the sea and the airport, Aradippou, Cyprus

New low-rise residence close to the sea and the airport, Aradippou, Cyprus

Aradhippou, Cyprus
from
€204,000
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies.

The penthouses have roof-top gardens.

The residence features a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Intercom
  • Italian kitchen
  • Double glazing
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 6 km
  • Shops - 200 meters
  • Beach - 3 km
  • Restaurants - 200 meters
New building location
Aradhippou, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Paralimni, Cyprus
Famagusta, Cyprus
from
€169,000
Residential complex Residence with a garden and a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€175,000
Residential complex Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€3,35M
Residential complex Small cozy residence with a parking close to the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€294,000
Residential complex Residential complex near the sea, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€495,000
You are viewing
New low-rise residence close to the sea and the airport, Aradippou, Cyprus
Aradhippou, Cyprus
from
€204,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence Seafront Penthouse for sale in 5-star resort in Limassol | Taysmond beachfront properties in Cyprus
Residence Seafront Penthouse for sale in 5-star resort in Limassol | Taysmond beachfront properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Taysmond Real Estate is proud to introduce this breath-taking seafront Penthouse with private roof garden offered for sale in one of the most prestigious areas of Limassol. This luxurious new residential landmark combines visionary architecture and superb design with first-class amenities and spectacular views. The project is situated on 10 hectares of beautifully landscaped grounds of a 5-star resort. Penthouse owners have lifetime access to four swimming pools, tennis courts, a mini-football field, water sports, modern 3,000sq.m. spa complex, and seven cutting-edge bars and restaurants. The Penthouse features: Floor-to-ceiling windows and ceilings reaching up to five meters high Rich selection of handpicked exquisite materials Natural wood parquet flooring Best marble and beautiful onyx Spectacular views day and night Thermal insulated walls In-floor convector system Completely autonomous heating and all-year around hot water supply with Samsung Hydrobox system Samsung VRV Air Conditioning System Smart Home by Extron/AMF Security and 24/7 Concierge Service Beautifully appointed lobby offers a warm welcome home: fireplace, conference room, entertainment and lounge areas. If you are interested to buy this Penthouse, please contact Taysmond Real Estate for more information and viewing.
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve, Paphos, Cyprus
Androlikou, Cyprus
from
€3,00M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer secluded villas with terraces, parking spaces and swimming pools. Some villas are fully furnished. Facilities and equipment in the house Some villas are equipped with an elevator. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the most picturesque part of the island, at 800 meters from a 5-star hotel.
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with swimming pools and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with swimming pools and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€1,37M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer comfortable townhouses with a view of Limassol, the sea and the mountains, swimming pools 3 x 6 m, parking spaces, and landscaped gardens. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Double glazing Laminated flooring Tile flooring Italian kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located only a few minutes drive from the downtown of Limassol, near shops, restaurants, bar and taverns, schools and medical centers.
Realting.com
Go