Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus

We offer stylish, designer, minimalist villas with panoramic views of the sea and the mountains, terraces and a pergola, an infinity pool 4x12 m, a landscaped garden and a barbecue area, a covered parking for two cars, a roof-top terrace of 110 m2.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a large living room, an open-plan kitchen with a dining area, a bathroom, a room (can be used as a bedroom, an office, a storage), a storage room.

First Floor: a master bedroom with a walk-in-closet and a private bathroom, a bedroom with a bathroom, a double bedroom, a bathroom.

Underfloor heating

Air conditioning

Pre-installation for "Smart Home" system

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area of Sea Caves.