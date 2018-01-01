  1. Realting.com
Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus

Peyia, Cyprus
from
€1,60M
About the complex

We offer stylish, designer, minimalist villas with panoramic views of the sea and the mountains, terraces and a pergola, an infinity pool 4x12 m, a landscaped garden and a barbecue area, a covered parking for two cars, a roof-top terrace of 110 m2.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a large living room, an open-plan kitchen with a dining area, a bathroom, a room (can be used as a bedroom, an office, a storage), a storage room.

First Floor: a master bedroom with a walk-in-closet and a private bathroom, a bedroom with a bathroom, a double bedroom, a bathroom.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Pre-installation for "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area of Sea Caves.

