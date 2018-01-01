  1. Realting.com
  Low-rise residence near the places of interest, Larnaca, Cyprus

Low-rise residence near the places of interest, Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€186,900
;
2
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the highway, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure and historic sites.

Larnaca, Cyprus

Low-rise residence near the places of interest, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€186,900
