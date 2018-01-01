Low-rise residence near the places of interest, Larnaca, Cyprus

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The penthouse has a roof-top garden.
The residence features a direct access to the beach and a panoramic sea view.
Completion - December, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Video intercom
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Double glazing
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the sea.
Larnaca marina - 5 minutes drive
Schools and colleges - 5 minutes drive
Supermarkets - 5 minutes drive
Larnaca Airport - 5 minutes drive
We offer comfortable and spacious apartments with covered verandas.
Completion - 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located just a few minutes away from the beach, a shopping all, the city centre and the tourist area of Paphos, all necessary infrastructure.
Airport - 20 minutes
Sea - 2 minutes
Shopping mall - 5 minutes
Golf course - 15 minutes
We offer apartments with large verandas.
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna.
Completion - October, 2025.
Features of the flats
Each flat includes a spacious living and dining room and a beautiful built-in kitchen.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Built-in kitchens by European brands
Laminated flooring
Tile floors in the bathrooms
Security entrance doors
High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands
Aluminium windows
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the only casino resort on Cyprus, in front of the large shopping mall.
18-hole golf course - 2 minutes
Beach - 2 minutes
Ancient Kourion - 15 minutes drive
Old town and the largest yacht club - 5 minutes drive