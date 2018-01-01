  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus

Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus

Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
€2,85M
About the complex

We offer a villa with 3 guest houses, landscaped gardens and a large heated infinity pool 12x5 m, picturesque views of the sea, the mountains and the lake, a garage for 6 cars, a barbecue area.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • 5 fireplaces
  • Central heating
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Sound system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea - 25 minutes
  • Golf course - 35 minutes
  • Paphos Airport - 35 minutes
  • Larnaca Airport - 35 minutes
  • Limassol Marina - 35 minutes
  • Center of Nicosia - 35 minutes
New building location
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus

Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
€2,85M
