We offer modern and comfortable apartments with parking spaces, verandas and panoramic views of the sea and the lake.

The residence features a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, an underground parking.

Double glazing

LED lighting

Security door

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the vibrant McKenzie area of Larnaca and a few minutes walk away from the same-name beach, near all necessary infrastructure, including cafes, restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment, 10 km from Larnaca Airport.