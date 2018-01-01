New complex of villas with terraces and gardens on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus

We offer spacious and luxury villas with terraces, double garages, a beautiful gardens.

It's possible to build a swimming pool.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a large living room, a dining room, a modern kitchen, a terrace, a guest toilet.

First floor: four bedrooms (the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom, the other bedrooms have a shared bathroom).

Basement floor: a bedroom, a bathroom, a living room, a spacious kitchen with a dining area.

Solar water heaters

Underfloor heating

Pre-installation for alarm

Pre-installation for air conditioning

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the suburb of Nicosia.