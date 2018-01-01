New complex of villas with terraces and gardens on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus

We offer spacious and luxury villas with terraces, double garages, a beautiful gardens.
It's possible to build a swimming pool.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.Features of the flats
Ground floor: a large living room, a dining room, a modern kitchen, a terrace, a guest toilet.
First floor: four bedrooms (the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom, the other bedrooms have a shared bathroom).
Basement floor: a bedroom, a bathroom, a living room, a spacious kitchen with a dining area.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located in the suburb of Nicosia.