  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New complex of villas with terraces and gardens on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus

New complex of villas with terraces and gardens on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus

Strovolos, Cyprus
from
€900,000
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer spacious and luxury villas with terraces, double garages, a beautiful gardens.

It's possible to build a swimming pool.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a large living room, a dining room, a modern kitchen, a terrace, a guest toilet.

First floor: four bedrooms (the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom, the other bedrooms have a shared bathroom).

Basement floor: a bedroom, a bathroom, a living room, a spacious kitchen with a dining area.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar water heaters
  • Underfloor heating
  • Pre-installation for alarm
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the suburb of Nicosia.

New building location
Strovolos, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Sotira, Cyprus
from
€1,90M
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€535,000
Residential complex New residence in a prestigious area, close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€175,000
Apart - hotel LONG BEACH
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
from
€164,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to beaches and the city center, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€2,61M
You are viewing
New complex of villas with terraces and gardens on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus
Strovolos, Cyprus
from
€900,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residential complex at 200 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residential complex at 200 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€695,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with large terraces, gardens and private swimming pools. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in front of one of the most famous sandy beaches of Paphos, close to numerous restaurants, pubs, bars, 5-star resorts, entertainment and all necessary infrastructure. Polis - 35 minutes Limassol - 40 minutes Shopping mall - 7 minutes Marina - 5 minutes Tombs of the Kings - 9 minutes Hospital - 12 minutes International school - 14 minutes Beach - 1 minute International airport - 12 minutes Golf club - 17 minutes
Residential complex New complex of villas at 450 meters from the sea, Paralimni, Cyprus
Residential complex New complex of villas at 450 meters from the sea, Paralimni, Cyprus
Famagusta, Cyprus
from
€650,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with private swimming pools. The residence features a green area. Completion - 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Marble stairs Aluminium windows Pre-installation for alarm system Pre-installation for sound system Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 55 km Beach - 450 meters Shops - 400 meters
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€1,94M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with infinity pools and panoramic views of the sea and the city. Each house has a large plot with an area of more than 2,500 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Underfloor heating Air conditioning system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure. City center - 9 km Beach - 5 km Airport - 24 km Restaurant - 1.2 km Minimarket - 1 km School - 4 km Golf course - 11 km
Realting.com
Go