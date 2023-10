Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

from €155,000

📍 Catalkoy District – is a suburb of Kyrenia, where infrastructure is very well developed. There are large hypermarkets, schools, 5-star hotels with casinos, beaches, banks, shops, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, bars, gas stations, etc. 💎 In general, the Catalkoy area is great for living and relaxing with the whole family. We are betraying you with the “ Catalkoy Life ” complex in this region with a convenient payment plan. ⁇ Ľ Project “ Catalkoy Life ” – boutique apartment complex, which is located in the Catalkoy area. 🏠 LEADING OBJECTS: Apartment 3 + 1 with a garden ( 117 m2 + garden 80-190 m2 ) – from 155 000 £ Apartment 3 + 1 with a rooftop terrace ( 118-120 m2 + rooftop terrace 126-128 m2 ) – from 165 000 £ Each apartment has its own parking space. The complex also has a shared outdoor pool. TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS: ✅ Roof Disinfection ✅ Stairs made of natural marble or wood to choose from ✅ Laminated parquet in the bedrooms, porcelain ( 60x60, 60x120 ) in all other areas, ceramic tiles in the bathrooms and wall sections above the kitchen countertop - colors and models to choose from ✅ Glossy Acrylic Kitchen Cabinets ( Top / Lower ) - Colors and Models to Choose ✅ Laminated cabinets in the bedrooms ✅ Outdoor windows and balcony doors made of aluminum double-glazed windows ✅ Interroom Doors American Press ✅ Solar panels and tank for 2 tons of hot water ✅ Exit for satellite dish in the living room and bedroom ✅ Infrastructure for central heating and multi-inverter conditioning ✅ Input Steel Door ✅ Heat and waterproofing of the roof ✅ The corresponding soil will be placed and arranged in the garden ( irrigation system, planting flowers, herbs and trees at the expense of the buyer ) ✅ Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms ✅ Smashboard Tumb Bathrooms ✅ Wardrobe at the entrance ( where shown in the project ) ✅ Built-in bathroom tank ✅ Infrastructure for the satellite system ✅ Outdoor walls made of eco-kirpich 🗓 PLAN OF PAYMENTS: 30% down payment 30% Upon receipt of keys 40% Interest-free installment for 2 years