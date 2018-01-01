Premium villa with a swimming pool, a garden and a panoramic view, Limassol, Cyprus

We offer a designer spacious villa featuring an infinity pool and a sunny terrace, a panoramic view of the mountains, a beautiful garden, a summer kitchen and a barbecue area, a parking and a garage for two cars.

Features of the flats

Basement floor: two guest bedrooms, storerooms, a laundry, a guest toilet, a games room, a sauna and a hamam, a veranda.

Ground floor: a living room, a dining area and a kitchen, a storage, verandas.

First floor: four bedrooms, two of which have private bathrooms, a veranda.

Underfloor heating

Air conditioning

Wood-burning fireplace

Fitted wardrobes

Elevator

Solar panels

"Smart Home" system

Internet

Satellite TV

Automatic irrigation system in the garden

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, in a prestigious suburb of Limassol.