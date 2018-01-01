  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
Premium villa with a swimming pool, a garden and a panoramic view, Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
€2,90M
About the complex

We offer a designer spacious villa featuring an infinity pool and a sunny terrace, a panoramic view of the mountains, a beautiful garden, a summer kitchen and a barbecue area, a parking and a garage for two cars.

Features of the flats

Basement floor: two guest bedrooms, storerooms, a laundry, a guest toilet, a games room, a sauna and a hamam, a veranda.

Ground floor: a living room, a dining area and a kitchen, a storage, verandas.

First floor: four bedrooms, two of which have private bathrooms, a veranda.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Wood-burning fireplace
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Elevator
  • Solar panels
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Internet
  • Satellite TV
  • Automatic irrigation system in the garden
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, in a prestigious suburb of Limassol.

New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

Residence with swimming pools close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Residence with swimming pools close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from €1,31M
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€1,31M
We offer modern villas and townhouses. The villas have private swimming pools. The residence features a communal swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure Bakery - 2.4 km Supermarket - 2 km Sports center - 450 meters Sandy beaches - 1.5 km Cafes and bars - 1.5 km Marina - 3.7 km Paphos Airport - 65 km Larnaca Airport - 62 km
Apartments with swimming pools in a beautiful residence, Paphos, Cyprus
Apartments with swimming pools in a beautiful residence, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from €558,800
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€558,800
We offer spacious apartments with private swimming pools. Features of the flats Each flat includes an open-plan living room and a kitchen opening onto the spacious wrap-around veranda. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Paphos.
New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens, Peyia, Cyprus
New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and gardens, Peyia, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from €750,000
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€750,000
We offer villas with panoramic views of the sea and the hills, swimming pools, large terraces and verandas, landscaped gardens, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Underfloor heating Floor-to-ceiling windows Custom-made kitchens KItchen appliances Pre-installation for alarm Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the hill, close to the prestigious area of Coral Bay.
