  3. New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus

New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus

Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€943,800
About the complex

We offer villas with private gardens and garages.

The residence features a park, a swimming pool of 200 m2, and a kids' pool.

Completion - 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bakery - 500 meters
  • Supermarket - 500 meters
  • Beach - 500 meters
  • Medical center - 500 meters
  • Pharmacy - 500 meters
  • Restaurant - 500 meters
