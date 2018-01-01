New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a large parking, gyms, spa areas, saunas and steam rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, lounge areas, restaurants and shops, landscaped gardens and kids; playgrounds. There is also a business center with 52 offices.
Completion - March, 2025.
Payment
40% - contract signing
30% - till June, 2023
20% - till May, 2024
10% - upon completion
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious beachfront area, near the center of Limassol.
Paphos International Airport - 65 km
Larnaca International Airport - 65 km
We offer apartments with large verandas.
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna.
Completion - October, 2025.
Features of the flats
Each flat includes a spacious living and dining room and a beautiful built-in kitchen.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Built-in kitchens by European brands
Laminated flooring
Tile floors in the bathrooms
Security entrance doors
High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands
Aluminium windows
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the only casino resort on Cyprus, in front of the large shopping mall.
18-hole golf course - 2 minutes
Beach - 2 minutes
Ancient Kourion - 15 minutes drive
Old town and the largest yacht club - 5 minutes drive
The residence features a garden, a large kids' playground, a swimming pool, a spa area, a gym.
Completion - 2026.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Parquet
High ceilings (3.15 m)
Security door
Intercom
Underfloor heating
Air conditioning
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
Sea - 1.6 km
Restaurant - 5 minutes
Larnaca Airport - 30 minutes