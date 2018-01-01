  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New complex of villas close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus

New complex of villas close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus

Palodeia, Cyprus
from
€518,000
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with verandas and parking spaces.

Some houses have swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile flooring
  • Laminated flooring
  • Aluminous double-glazed windows and doors
  • Italian kitchen cabinetry
  • Solar water heaters
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just 7 km from the center of Limassol.

New building location
Palodeia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Prestigious residence close to the golf course and the spa center, Paphos, Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€520,000
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€650,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€2,26M
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 200 meters from the beach, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
from
€541,500
Residential complex New retirement village with swimming pools, gardens and medical support, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€170,000
You are viewing
New complex of villas close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Palodeia, Cyprus
from
€518,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with gardens near the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with gardens near the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€495,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with areas of 235 m2. Features of the flats Each house includes 4 bedrooms (the fifth bedroom or a roof-top studio can be made), 3 bathrooms, a utility room, a luminous and spacious open-plan living room with a dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows and an access to the garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet central area of Paphos with numerous shops, supermarkets, banks, restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, schools. Beach - 5 minutes Highway - 2 minutes City center and shopping mall - 7 minutes
Residential complex Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€472,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains and the surroundings. It's possible to build a swimming pool for each house. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, 3 minutes away from an international school and 10 minutes from Paphos Harbour. City center - 5 km Beach - 4 km Airport - 15 km Restaurant - 500 meters Supermarket - 300 meters School - 1.5 km Golf course - 3 km Mew marina - 7 km
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€808,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer two-storey villa with infinity pools and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. Facilities and equipment in the house Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, 9 minutes from the center of Paphos, a beach and a golf course. City center - 1 km Beach - 5 km Airport - 15 km Restaurant - 2 km Supermarket - 5 km School - 7 km Golf course - 10 km
Realting.com
Go