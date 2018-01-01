New complex of villas close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus

We offer villas with areas of 235 m2.
Features of the flats
Each house includes 4 bedrooms (the fifth bedroom or a roof-top studio can be made), 3 bathrooms, a utility room, a luminous and spacious open-plan living room with a dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows and an access to the garden.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet central area of Paphos with numerous shops, supermarkets, banks, restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, schools.
Beach - 5 minutes
Highway - 2 minutes
City center and shopping mall - 7 minutes
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains and the surroundings.
It's possible to build a swimming pool for each house.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet residential area, 3 minutes away from an international school and 10 minutes from Paphos Harbour.
City center - 5 km
Beach - 4 km
Airport - 15 km
Restaurant - 500 meters
Supermarket - 300 meters
School - 1.5 km
Golf course - 3 km
Mew marina - 7 km
We offer two-storey villa with infinity pools and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area, 9 minutes from the center of Paphos, a beach and a golf course.
City center - 1 km
Beach - 5 km
Airport - 15 km
Restaurant - 2 km
Supermarket - 5 km
School - 7 km
Golf course - 10 km