4-bedroom house for sale in Ayios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
€2,61M
About the complex

Facilities:

Features a private swimming pool, perfect for relaxation and soaking up the sun.
Graced with a beautifully landscaped garden that enriches the outdoor living experience.

Property Specifications:

Aria Villa 2 is a grand 4-bedroom villa with a unique and privileged location.
Offers sweeping south-west views due to its elevated position.
Encompasses a total area of 355 square meters.
Expertly designed with a blend of style and functionality.
An open-plan living area is integrated with a modern kitchen, creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere.
Each of the four bedrooms includes an en-suite bathroom for added privacy and convenience.
Built using natural materials such as stone, warm iroko hardwood, and luxurious marbles drawn directly from the earth.
The architecture of the villa features fairface concrete, natural stone, and iroko-framed terraces, creating a harmonious balance of materials.

Benefits:

The villa’s unique orientation provides residents with unparalleled views.
Positioned in one of the most desirable residential suburbs of Limassol, it enhances the exclusivity and value of the property.
Spectacular views of the Limassol coastline and marina and just moments away from Limassol's finest five star hotels.

Aria Residences enjoys a privileged location in one of the most desirable residential suburbs of Limassol, with spectacular views of the Limassol coastline and marina and just moments away from Limassol's finest five star hotels. A collection of 6 luxury villas, 9 townhouses, 12 suites and 2 residences, Aria offers contemporary living just minutes away from the city. Aria Villas are set around private pools with stunning views to the sea, city and mountains. They respond to the confident tastes of discerning clients.

Apesia, Cyprus

