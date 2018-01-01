Larnaca city centre - boutique city project with excellent two bedroom apartments

We offer premium apartments:
2 three-level penthouses with roof-top gardens, parking spaces, panoramic views of the city, the sea and the mountains.
2 duplex apartments with parking spaces, private gardens and swimming pools.
Completion - summer of 2024.
Features of the flats
Penthouse
First level: a master bedroom with a private bathroom, two more bedrooms with a shared bathroom.
Second level: a living room, a kitchen, a guest toilet.
Third level: a roof-top terrace.
Apartment
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar panels
Aluminium double-glazed windows
"Smart home" system
Video intercom
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the main street and the coast.
We offer Mediterranean-style villas with swimming pools, roof-top gardens, parking spaces, gazeboes.
Plot areas - from 390 m2 to 807 m2.
Fireplace
Air conditioning
Kitchen cabinetry
Tile floor
Aluminium windows with double glazing
The property is located on the outskirts of Limassol.
Beach - 10 minutes
Marina - 10 minutes
Highway - 5 minutes
Airport - 25 minutes
Shopping malls - 10 minutes
Golf course - 35 minutes
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Double glazing
High-quality kitchen cabinetry
Solar water heaters
Intercom
Central TV antenna
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Limassol, only a couple of minutes drive from Makariou street, near business centers and office buildings.