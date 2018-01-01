  1. Realting.com
Larnaca city centre - boutique city project with excellent two bedroom apartments

Pyrga, Cyprus
from
€210,000
;
10
About the complex

PROPERTY FEATURES DEVELOPMENT AMENITIES

  • Energy Efficiency rated A
  • Open-plan layout: living room & dining area
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows in living room
  • Large, covered verandas
  • Concealed A/C units provision
  • Kitchen with soft-closing cabinets mechanism
  • Granite counters
  • Ensuite Master Bedroom
  • Floor-to-ceiling wardrobes
  • Bedroom with covered veranda
  • Main bathroom
  • Washing machine cabinets
  • Private storage rooms
  • Security entrance phone
  • Gypsum board ceilings
  • Private parking spaces with electric vehicle charges provision
  • Solar panels for water heating & water pressure system
  • Private roof garden

DEVELOPMENT AMENITIES

  • Urban, vibrant surrounding area
  • Within new Larnaca Marina’s area
  • Easy access to highway
  • Walking distance to beaches
  • Nearby: city center, governmental services, shopping, dining, entertaining options

Delivery date : 14 months from signing the sales agreement

Starting prices : €210,000 plus VAT

New building location
Pyrga, Cyprus

