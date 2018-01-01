  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New beachfront residence in Limassol, Cyprus

New beachfront residence in Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,98M
;
2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with terraces and parking spaces.

The residence features a swimming pool, a spa center and a gym.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the first sea line in Limassol.

New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
€592,000
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Tremithousa, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€1,20M
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve, Paphos, Cyprus
Androlikou, Cyprus
from
€3,00M
Residential complex Gated residence near the British UCLan University, beaches and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Pyla, Cyprus
from
€250,320
Residential complex Modern residence at 600 meters from the sea, in the tourist area, Kato Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€370,000
You are viewing
New beachfront residence in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,98M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 700 meters from the sea, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 700 meters from the sea, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€354,016
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features two swimming pools and a large underground parking, a green area, a gym, kids' playgrounds, a barbecue area and lounge areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular area, close to the coast.
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, close to the university, Nicosia, Cyprus
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, close to the university, Nicosia, Cyprus
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
from
€210,000
Agency: TRANIO
The low-rise complex consists of 1-2 bedroom apartments and is located 2 minutes from Engomi Shopping Centre and 3 minutes from the University of Nicosia. Each apartment has a living room with kitchenette, 1-2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, spacious balconies and terraces with dining area. On the roof, there are storage rooms, terraces and gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearby there is Mall of Engomi shopping centre, University of Nicosia. Engomi is a village in the east of Cyprus, in the region of Nicosia. On the territory of Engomi, an archaeological monument was discovered — a large city of the late Bronze and Early Iron Age, which is identified as Alashia and repeatedly mentioned in the Hittite, Egyptian and cuneiform sources.
Residential complex COLESIUM COURT DOĞANKÖY
Residential complex COLESIUM COURT DOĞANKÖY
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from
€67,729
Area 136 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Recaioğlu Group
Colesium Court offers you a peaceful and quality life in the city, and at the same time away from the Girne city center. We offer you all the beauties of nature with its location intertwined with green and adjacent to blue. At the Colesium Court, where you will spend every hour with a different pleasure, you will make a difference to your life with mountain and sea views and you will enjoy life. The complex is located in Doğanköy and consists of 40 apartments. Therefore, it is ideal not only for investment but also for life. An underground parking is a big plus. If desired, the apartments can have their own storage room in the basement. There is also a large swimming pool on site. The territory is guarded by CCTV cameras, entrances and exits to the territory are controlled. Offered for sale apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1. In one of the blocks, all apartments are designed as LOFT and have a second tier with their own terrace.
Realting.com
Go