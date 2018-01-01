New beachfront residence in Limassol, Cyprus

We offer apartments with a view of the sea.
The residence features two swimming pools and a large underground parking, a green area, a gym, kids' playgrounds, a barbecue area and lounge areas.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a popular area, close to the coast.
The low-rise complex consists of 1-2 bedroom apartments and is located 2 minutes from Engomi Shopping Centre and 3 minutes from the University of Nicosia.
Each apartment has a living room with kitchenette, 1-2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, spacious balconies and terraces with dining area. On the roof, there are storage rooms, terraces and gardens.
Nearby there is Mall of Engomi shopping centre, University of Nicosia.
Engomi is a village in the east of Cyprus, in the region of Nicosia. On the territory of Engomi, an archaeological monument was discovered — a large city of the late Bronze and Early Iron Age, which is identified as Alashia and repeatedly mentioned in the Hittite, Egyptian and cuneiform sources.
Colesium Court offers you a peaceful and quality life in the city, and at the same time away from the Girne city center. We offer you all the beauties of nature with its location intertwined with green and adjacent to blue. At the Colesium Court, where you will spend every hour with a different pleasure, you will make a difference to your life with mountain and sea views and you will enjoy life. The complex is located in Doğanköy and consists of 40 apartments. Therefore, it is ideal not only for investment but also for life. An underground parking is a big plus. If desired, the apartments can have their own storage room in the basement. There is also a large swimming pool on site. The territory is guarded by CCTV cameras, entrances and exits to the territory are controlled.
Offered for sale apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1. In one of the blocks, all apartments are designed as LOFT and have a second tier with their own terrace.