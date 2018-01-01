New beachfront residence in Limassol, Cyprus

Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus

from €67,729

136 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Colesium Court offers you a peaceful and quality life in the city, and at the same time away from the Girne city center. We offer you all the beauties of nature with its location intertwined with green and adjacent to blue. At the Colesium Court, where you will spend every hour with a different pleasure, you will make a difference to your life with mountain and sea views and you will enjoy life. The complex is located in Doğanköy and consists of 40 apartments. Therefore, it is ideal not only for investment but also for life. An underground parking is a big plus. If desired, the apartments can have their own storage room in the basement. There is also a large swimming pool on site. The territory is guarded by CCTV cameras, entrances and exits to the territory are controlled. Offered for sale apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1. In one of the blocks, all apartments are designed as LOFT and have a second tier with their own terrace.