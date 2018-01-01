Modern residence with a parking, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus

We offer apartments with large verandas.
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna.
Completion - October, 2025.
Features of the flats
Each flat includes a spacious living and dining room and a beautiful built-in kitchen.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Built-in kitchens by European brands
Laminated flooring
Tile floors in the bathrooms
Security entrance doors
High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands
Aluminium windows
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the only casino resort on Cyprus, in front of the large shopping mall.
18-hole golf course - 2 minutes
Beach - 2 minutes
Ancient Kourion - 15 minutes drive
Old town and the largest yacht club - 5 minutes drive
We offer spacious apartments with parking spaces.
A villa with a plot of 355 m2 is also for sale.
The gated residence with a swimming pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, a gym.
Completion - March, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Intercom
Video surveillance
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within a 3-minute walk from restaurants, 5 minutes walk from the beach, the harbour and the tourist area, 10 minutes walk from the shopping mall.
We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces, landscaped gardens and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains.
The residence features a restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, an around-the-clock medical center.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, on the outskirts of Paphos, near all necessary infrastructure and golf courses.
Golf course - 5 minutes
Marina - 12 minutes
Beaches - 15 minutes
Center of the city of Paphos - 12 minutes
Harbour and promenade - 18 minutes
Highway - 10 minutes
International airport - 22 minutes