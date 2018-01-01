  1. Realting.com
New low-rise residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€290,000
;
16
About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with terraces and storerooms.

Each penthouse has a roof-top lounge area with a jacuzzi.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • High ceilings
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Supermarket - 5 minutes walk
  • School - 1 minute walk
  • Shops - 1 minute walk
  • Beach - 5 minutes drive
  • Highway - 7 minutes drive
  • Limassol Marina - 8 minutes drive
New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

