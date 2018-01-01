New low-rise residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus

We offer a spacious villa with terraces, a parking for 6 cars, a panoramic view of the coast, a landscaped garden and a swimming pool.
Completion - 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Elevator
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area. near restaurants, shops, beaches.
The residence features a large communal overflow swimming pool, landscaped gardens and an outdoor snack bar.
Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning
The property is located in the sought-after area of Universal, in front of a large green area, only a few minutes drive from the center of Pafos and within walking distance of a hospital, a university and the sea.
City center - 1 km
Beach - 1 km
Airport - 10 km
Restaurant - 100 meters
Supermarket - 100 meters
School - 300 meters
Golf course - 5 km
We offer new apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The penthouses have roof-top terraces.
The residence features a communal garden.
Marble floor
Parquet
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Air conditioning
Solar water heating
Video intercom
The property is located in the center of Larnaca, 700 meters from Finikoudes Beach, 5 minutes away from the airport.