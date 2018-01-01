New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus

We offer a villa, which has become the winner of the 2019 –2020
European Property Awards. The residence features a panoramic view of the sea and the marina, a direct access to the beach, an infinity pool.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 400 meters away from the new Paphos Marina, 10 minutes from international private schools and the shopping mall.
We offer modern full-floor apartments.
The apartment on the top floor has a roof-top garden with a jacuzzi and a lounge area.
The residence features a garden and a swimming pool.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Paralimni Marina - 3 km
Beach - 1 km
Airport - 64 km
Supermarket - 500 meters
Restaurant - 500 meters
Nicosia - 50 minutes
Larnaca - 30 minutes
Limassol - 1 hour 10 minutes
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near all necessary infrastructure and just a few minutes from Paralimni.
Airport - 38 km
Beach - 4 km
Shops - 400 meters