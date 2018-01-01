  1. Realting.com
  3. New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus

New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus

Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€642,360
About the complex

We offer new apartments with terraces and parking spaces.

The penthouse has a spa area.

The residence features a swimming pool 5.2 x 11 m.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Lamonated flooring in the bedrooms, living rooms and dining rooms
  • Built-in kitchens
  • Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Limassol Marina - 10 minutes
  • Larnaca Airport - 39 minutes
  • Paphos Airport - 48 minutes
New building location
Germasogeia, Cyprus

Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern resort complex with swimming pool, spa centre, recreation areas, Pyla, Larnaca, Cyprus
Pyla, Cyprus
from
€123,240
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool close to the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€870,000
Residential complex One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€275,000
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and views of the town, sea and swimming pool, Paralimni, Cyprus
Kapparis, Cyprus
from
€148,000
Residential complex Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,58M
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury villa with a direct access to the sandy beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury villa with a direct access to the sandy beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus
Empa, Cyprus
from
€5,80M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a villa, which has become the winner of the 2019 –2020 European Property Awards. The residence features a panoramic view of the sea and the marina, a direct access to the beach, an infinity pool. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 400 meters away from the new Paphos Marina, 10 minutes from international private schools and the shopping mall.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus
Paralimni, Cyprus
from
€269,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern full-floor apartments. The apartment on the top floor has a roof-top garden with a jacuzzi and a lounge area. The residence features a garden and a swimming pool. Completion - 4th quarter of 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Paralimni Marina - 3 km Beach - 1 km Airport - 64 km Supermarket - 500 meters Restaurant - 500 meters Nicosia - 50 minutes Larnaca - 30 minutes Limassol - 1 hour 10 minutes
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a parking close to beaches, Deryneia, Cyprus
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a parking close to beaches, Deryneia, Cyprus
Famagusta, Cyprus
from
€195,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure and just a few minutes from Paralimni. Airport - 38 km Beach - 4 km Shops - 400 meters
