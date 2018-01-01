  1. Realting.com
Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus

koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
from
€3,00M
;
7
About the complex

The residence features a landscaped garden, a kids' playground, an underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • LED lighting
  • Security door
  • Solar water heaters
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 100 meters from the sea and 2 km from Aphrodite Beach.

New building location
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

