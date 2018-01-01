Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus

The gated residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking.
Completion - November of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Air conditioning
Video intercom
Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area, close to The Tombs of the Kings.
Beach - 500 meters
Airport - 15 km
School - 400 meters
City center - 3 km
We offer modern full-floor apartments.
The apartment on the top floor has a roof-top garden with a jacuzzi and a lounge area.
The residence features a garden and a swimming pool.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Paralimni Marina - 3 km
Beach - 1 km
Airport - 64 km
Supermarket - 500 meters
Restaurant - 500 meters
Nicosia - 50 minutes
Larnaca - 30 minutes
Limassol - 1 hour 10 minutes
We offer apartments with verandas, storerooms and parking spaces.
Completion - November, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile floor
Parquet in the bedrooms
Kitchen cabinetry
Video intercom
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Pre-installation for electric shutters
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the city center, near a shopping mall and a clinic.