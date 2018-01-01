  1. Realting.com
  New residence with a panoramic view, Limassol, Cyprus

New residence with a panoramic view, Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€480,000
20
About the complex

We offer luminous apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and green surroundings.

The penthouses have roof-top gardens.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • High ceilings
  • Air conditioning
  • Hidden LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Highway - 4 minutes drive
  • Supermarket - 6 minutes walk
  • School - 7 minutes walk
  • Shops - 5 minutes walk
  • Marina - 7 minutes drive
  • Bank - 6 minutes walk
New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

