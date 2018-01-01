New gated complex of villas and apartments with a swimming pool and green areas close to the beach, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
About the complex

We offer new villas and apartments with terraces and parking spaces.

The villas have roof-top terraces and private gardens. It's possible to build a swimming pool for each villa.

The residence features roof-top gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, a barbecue area, a large kids' playground, a covered parking, green areas.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Laminated flooring in the living rooms, dining room and bedrooms
  • Fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Air conditioning
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Highway - 500 meters
  • Supermarket - 1 km
  • Cinema - 1.1 km
  • Pharmacy - 1.2 km
  • Bakery - 1.5 km
  • Beach - 1.6 km
New building location
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

