Residence in a prestigious area, near the beach and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus

We offer villas with areas of 235 m2.
Features of the flats
Each house includes 4 bedrooms (the fifth bedroom or a roof-top studio can be made), 3 bathrooms, a utility room, a luminous and spacious open-plan living room with a dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows and an access to the garden.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet central area of Paphos with numerous shops, supermarkets, banks, restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, schools.
Beach - 5 minutes
Highway - 2 minutes
City center and shopping mall - 7 minutes
We offer a spacious villa with terraces, a parking for 6 cars, a panoramic view of the coast, a landscaped garden and a swimming pool.
Completion - 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Elevator
The property is located in a prestigious area. near restaurants, shops, beaches.
We offer villas with verandas and parking spaces.
Some houses have swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile flooring
Laminated flooring
Aluminous double-glazed windows and doors
Italian kitchen cabinetry
Solar water heaters
The property is located just 7 km from the center of Limassol.