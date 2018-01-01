New residence near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus

Castle Residences are the only luxury seaside apartments in the Mediterranean. This final residential phase of the Marina development is surrounded by water and provides unobstructed views of the sea and Limassol, the coastal city. Castle Residences, located just steps from the beach, embodies the essence of "living on the sea".
Covered terraces, uncovered verandas, or sun decks are available in the apartment. Residents enjoy private covered parking, storage and communal swimming pools.
It was designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers and incorporates luxurious residences, a full-service marina, and an enticing array of restaurants and retail establishments.
Price doesn't include VAT.
The new apartment complex “ Salsa ” is being built in Alsanzhak near the main road. The complex has a favorable location 1.5 km from Mare Monte Public Beach and Merit Hotel and Casino Network, within walking distance of the ILELİ supermarket, Iktisat Bank and a number of restaurants, markets, pharmacies and shops.
The complex includes 3 double-decker blocks, which house 42 apartments with gardens and rooftop terraces, a 17x7 m pool, and decorative pools.
Technical characteristics of the apartment:
Quality materials, TSE certificate
The warranty period for construction work is 1 year, the warranty period of the main load-bearing system is 5 years
Reinforced concrete and frame structure
Brick outer and inner walls ( 25 cm thick ).
Heat and waterproofing of roofs
Balcony doors and windows with double glazing, white PVC joinery.
All steps of the stairs are made of natural beige marble.
Aluminum stairwells and balcony railings.
Ceramic tile on the floors
plastered and painted white walls and ceilings
Kitchen cabinets are coated with profiled coating or MDF. ( Buyer can choose )
The kitchen countertop is coated with laminate.
Stainless steel kitchen sink.
Metal front door
American Press Doors
Mailboxes at the entrance gate.
Affiliate cabinets ( buyer can choose )
Television and telephone in all rooms.
The apartments on the ground floor will have a garden, and the apartments on the second floor will have a rooftop terrace.
Controlled input-output
Territory improvement
Pedestrian tracks
Parking
Lighting
Solar power ( Solar panel ).
Tank 2 tons for water and tank 0.5 tons for hot water on the roof.
Cost of the facility:
Apartment 1 + 1 ( 53 m2 ) – from 75 000 £
Payment Plan:
30% - Initial installment
70% - Interest-free installment for 12 months
Completion of construction – May 2023.
We offer spacious apartments with south-facing covered verandas.
The penthouses have private swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Laminated flooring
Kitchen cabinetry
Air conditioning
Satellite antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a popular area in the center of Limassol, near all necessary infrastructure and 5 minutes walk from the beach.