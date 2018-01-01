Modern low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus

The low-rise complex consists of 1-2 bedroom apartments and is located 2 minutes from Engomi Shopping Centre and 3 minutes from the University of Nicosia.
Each apartment has a living room with kitchenette, 1-2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, spacious balconies and terraces with dining area. On the roof, there are storage rooms, terraces and gardens.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Nearby there is Mall of Engomi shopping centre, University of Nicosia.
Engomi is a village in the east of Cyprus, in the region of Nicosia. On the territory of Engomi, an archaeological monument was discovered — a large city of the late Bronze and Early Iron Age, which is identified as Alashia and repeatedly mentioned in the Hittite, Egyptian and cuneiform sources.
We offer apartments and townhouses. Each townhouse has a private garden.
The property is located in a quiet area, on the outskirts of Paphos.
Center of Paphos - 7 minutes drive
Polis - 35 minutes
Limassol - 40 minutes
Beaches - 8 minutes
Shopping mall - 8 minutes
Marina and promenade - 10 minutes
International school - 5 minutes
Hospital - 6 minutes
International airport - 15 minutes
Golf club - 20 minutes
We offer luxury apartments with parking spaces and a picturesque view of the city and the Mediterranean Sea.
The residence features a roof-top garden and a swimming pool.
Features of the flats
Each flat includes one and two bedrooms, a TV room, a state-of-the-art equipped kitchen, a spacious living room opening onto a balcony.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Modern kitchen appliances
Solar water heaters
The property is located in the heart of the city centre, within close proximity to all necessary infrastructure.
Airport - 17 km
Supermarket - 100 meters
Beach - 1.3 km