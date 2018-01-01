Modern low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer apartments with large terraces and parking spaces.

The penthouse has a roof-top garden.

The gated residence features a parking.

Completion - April, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 1.9 km
  • Supermarket - 500 meters
New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

