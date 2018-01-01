New residence at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus

We offer beautiful and modern villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools.
Features of the flats
Ground floor: a spacious and luminous open-plan living room with a kitchen, a dining area and a large sea view balcony.
First floor: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Basement floor: a bedroom/office and a bathroom.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Air conditioning
Fireplace
Tile floors
Double-glazed aluminium windows
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the park, in the most prestigious area of Paphos, 7 minutes drive from a popular sandy beach, near a highway and a golf course.
We offer villas with a garden and a double parking, views of the sea snd the mountains.
It's possible to build a swimming pool.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious residential area, near the beach and the highway, 5 minutes drive from the center of Larnaca.
We offer apartments with sea views.
The residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Air conditioning
Video intercom
Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to a highway and the center of Paphos.
Beach - 7 km
Airport - 7 km
School - 7 minutes
City center - 3 km