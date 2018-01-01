  1. Realting.com
New residence at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus
€205,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile floor
  • Parquet
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Solar water heaters
  • Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the tourist area of Larnaca, 90 meters from Mackenzie Beach.

New building location
Larnaca, Cyprus

