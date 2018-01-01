New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus

The project consists of six blocks of flats providing a sense of privacy. The 64 flats have a sea view or a view of the communal pool. There are also penthouses with private pools and apartments with private gardens.
Designed to convey the feeling of a summer resort, the apartments stand out for their minimalism, clean lines and quality materials.
The spacious common areas create a sense of openness for the residents, making the project not only a holiday destination but also an ideal place for permanent living.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The apartments are located in Protaras, very close to the town of Paralimni but also very close to the Kapparis neighbourhood. This is one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Protaras, which is active all year round and offers dozens of amenities and entertainment options. The project is located on a hill with unobstructed views of Famagusta and Kapparis. It is also just a short drive from the best beaches in Cyprus.
NEW STEERING INTEGRATED WITH A HOTEL 5 SOUND FOR LONG BEACH
⁇ Ľ A new ambitious project offers a luxurious spa life in the heart of Long Beach.
📍 The complex will be located 400 meters from the picturesque Mediterranean beach. The project will be a great complement to the coast, offering the residents of the complex unique view apartments combined with excellent infrastructure.
🔝 The project is opposite two five-star hotels with a casino on the first coastline. This will no doubt make the new residential complex an ideal choice for your investment.
🌇 In the project 4 towers of various storeys, the first of which will become a luxury hotel with apartments from the 9th to the 30th floor. This is an upscale apartment with spacious view terraces for maximum comfort for residents.
穿 武 In total, the complex will have 686 comfortable apartments. Several types of objects are available for customers to choose from: studio apartments, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and luxury penthouses 4 + 1 and 5 + 1.
INFRASTRUCTURE:
⁇ Ľ Open and indoor pools with an area of more than 1,300 m2
⁇ Ľ Waterpark for children
⁇ Ľ Infinity-pool on the roof of the 10th floor
⁇ Ľ Individual work and leisure areas
⁇ Ľ Conference Rooms
⁇ Ľ Currency Exchange Point
⁇ Ľ Cinema
⁇ म Restaurants of the best kitchens of the world and a hall of Swedish breakfast
⁇ म Snack Bar
⁇ Ľ SPA center
⁇ Ľ Turkish hammam, steam, massage rooms
⁇ Ľ Gym with an area of more than 4,000 m2.
🔥 The project combines the experience of conducting a hotel business and offers customers an innovative investment option.
💫 The 24-hour front desk and lobby area will meet guests of hotel block A, which will be an alternative to five-star hotels opposite. The quality of the service provided will increase the tourism potential of the region and ensure a high return on investment.
!! 武The developer company offers to take your apartment to the management for 10 years.
PRICES:
Apartments 1 + 1 ( from 73.61 m2 ) – from 164 000 £
Quartre 2 + 1 ( from 112.67 m2 ) – from 225 000 £
Quartre 3 + 1 ( from 158.32 m2 ) – from 197 000 £
Apartments 4 + 1 ( from 308.30 m2 ) – from 630,000 £
Apartments 5 + 1 ( from 416.34 m2 ) – from 825 000 £
DIFFERENT PAYMENT PLANS ON DIFFERENT BLOCKES
We offer sea view apartments with verandas, storerooms and parking spaces.
Some flats have roof-top gardens.
Completion - June, 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile floor
Parquet in the bedrooms
Kitchen cabinetry
Video intercom
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Pre-installation for electric shutters
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the center of Limassol, all necessary infrastructure, a highway, schools, 5 minutes drive from a beach.