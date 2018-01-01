  1. Realting.com
New residence with a view of the sea at 100 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€588,500
;
5
About the complex

We offer sea view apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a parking.

Completion - July, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile floor
  • Parquet
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Solar water heaters
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the tourist area of Larnaca, 100 meters from Mackenzie Beach.

New building location
Larnaca, Cyprus

New residence with a view of the sea at 100 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€588,500
