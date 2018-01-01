New residence with a view of the sea at 100 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus

The residence features a club, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa center and a gym, gardens, a cafe and a bar, around-the-clock medical support, video surveillance and around-the-clock security.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Alarm
Oak kitchen cabinetry
Built-in wardrobes with sliding doors
Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
Beach - 3.5 km (8 minutes)
Paphos Airport - 7 km (10 minutes)
Shopping mall - 4.7 km (10 minutes)
Paphos Harbour - 5 km (11 minutes)
Limassol Highway - 2 km (4 minutes)
Golf resort - 1.8 km (5 minutes)
Ol town of Paphos - 4.4 km (8 minutes)
We offer modern villas and townhouses with a panoramic view of the sea, the marina, the mountains, the city and the surroundings.
The villas have private swimming pools.
The residence features a parking, a green area, a kids' playground and a sports ground, a communal infinity pool.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious residential area on the outskirts of Limassol, just a few minutes away from five-star hotels and the city center.
Bakery - 3.4 km
Supermarket - 2 km
Private English School - 11.4 km
Sports center - 450 meters
Sandy beaches - 1.5 km
Cafes and bars - 1.5 km
Marina - 3.7 km
Paphos Airport - 65 km
Larnaca Airport - 62 km
PROPERTY FEATURES DEVELOPMENT AMENITIES
Energy Efficiency rated A
Open-plan layout: living room & dining area
Floor-to-ceiling windows in living room
Large, covered verandas
Concealed A/C units provision
Kitchen with soft-closing cabinets mechanism
Granite counters
Ensuite Master Bedroom
Floor-to-ceiling wardrobes
Bedroom with covered veranda
Main bathroom
Washing machine cabinets
Private storage rooms
Security entrance phone
Gypsum board ceilings
Private parking spaces with electric vehicle charges provision
Solar panels for water heating & water pressure system
Private roof garden
DEVELOPMENT AMENITIES
Urban, vibrant surrounding area
Within new Larnaca Marina’s area
Easy access to highway
Walking distance to beaches
Nearby: city center, governmental services, shopping, dining, entertaining options
Delivery date : 14 months from signing the sales agreement
Starting prices : €210,000 plus VAT