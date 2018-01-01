  1. Realting.com
New residence with a view of the sea at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€350,000
About the complex

We offer sea view apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile floor
  • Parquet
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Solar water heaters
  • Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the tourist area of Larnaca, 90 meters from Mackenzie Beach.

New building location
Larnaca, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
