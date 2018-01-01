  1. Realting.com
  Complex of villas with gardens and terraces near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

Complex of villas with gardens and terraces near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
€725,000
About the complex

We offer luxury villas with private gardens and roof-top terraces.

It's possible to build a swimming pool for each villa.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet and green area.

  • Highway - 2 minutes
  • Beach - 3 minutes
  • Hotels - 3 minutes
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

Complex of villas with gardens and terraces near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
