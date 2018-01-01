Complex of villas with gardens and terraces near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus

The residence features a spa center, a gym, a cafe, a tennis court and a football field, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, landscaped green areas. The complex consists of 15 villas with private pools, 8 townhouses, 12 apartments with storerooms.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the beach, near restaurants, bars, cafes, supermarkets.
Beach - 500 meters
Private school - 2 km
Protaras Marina - 2 km
Airport - 55 km
Restaurants and bars - 200 meters
Protaras center - 10 minutes drive
We offer high-quality villas with swimming pools.
Plots size - from 274 m2 to 368 m2.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Nearest beach - 300 meters
Larnaca Airport - 45 km
Restaurants and shops - 400 meters
Protaras Marina - 2.25 km
City center - 4.5 km
Supermarkets - 500 meters
Private school - 4 km
We offer spacious apartments with private swimming pools.
Features of the flats
Each flat includes an open-plan living room and a kitchen opening onto the spacious wrap-around veranda.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the center of Paphos.