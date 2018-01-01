New residence with a gym near the marina, Livadia, Cyprus

NEW STEERING INTEGRATED WITH A HOTEL 5 SOUND FOR LONG BEACH
⁇ Ľ A new ambitious project offers a luxurious spa life in the heart of Long Beach.
📍 The complex will be located 400 meters from the picturesque Mediterranean beach. The project will be a great complement to the coast, offering the residents of the complex unique view apartments combined with excellent infrastructure.
🔝 The project is opposite two five-star hotels with a casino on the first coastline. This will no doubt make the new residential complex an ideal choice for your investment.
🌇 In the project 4 towers of various storeys, the first of which will become a luxury hotel with apartments from the 9th to the 30th floor. This is an upscale apartment with spacious view terraces for maximum comfort for residents.
穿 武 In total, the complex will have 686 comfortable apartments. Several types of objects are available for customers to choose from: studio apartments, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and luxury penthouses 4 + 1 and 5 + 1.
INFRASTRUCTURE:
⁇ Ľ Open and indoor pools with an area of more than 1,300 m2
⁇ Ľ Waterpark for children
⁇ Ľ Infinity-pool on the roof of the 10th floor
⁇ Ľ Individual work and leisure areas
⁇ Ľ Conference Rooms
⁇ Ľ Currency Exchange Point
⁇ Ľ Cinema
⁇ म Restaurants of the best kitchens of the world and a hall of Swedish breakfast
⁇ म Snack Bar
⁇ Ľ SPA center
⁇ Ľ Turkish hammam, steam, massage rooms
⁇ Ľ Gym with an area of more than 4,000 m2.
🔥 The project combines the experience of conducting a hotel business and offers customers an innovative investment option.
💫 The 24-hour front desk and lobby area will meet guests of hotel block A, which will be an alternative to five-star hotels opposite. The quality of the service provided will increase the tourism potential of the region and ensure a high return on investment.
!! 武The developer company offers to take your apartment to the management for 10 years.
PRICES:
Apartments 1 + 1 ( from 73.61 m2 ) – from 164 000 £
Quartre 2 + 1 ( from 112.67 m2 ) – from 225 000 £
Quartre 3 + 1 ( from 158.32 m2 ) – from 197 000 £
Apartments 4 + 1 ( from 308.30 m2 ) – from 630,000 £
Apartments 5 + 1 ( from 416.34 m2 ) – from 825 000 £
DIFFERENT PAYMENT PLANS ON DIFFERENT BLOCKES
Castle Residences are the only luxury seaside apartments in the Mediterranean. This final residential phase of the Marina development is surrounded by water and provides unobstructed views of the sea and Limassol, the coastal city. Castle Residences, located just steps from the beach, embodies the essence of "living on the sea".
Covered terraces, uncovered verandas, or sun decks are available in the apartment. Residents enjoy private covered parking, storage and communal swimming pools.
It was designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers and incorporates luxurious residences, a full-service marina, and an enticing array of restaurants and retail establishments.
Price doesn't include VAT.
A modern residential resort with amenities for residents. The project has studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as amenities: restaurant, bar, lounge areas, pool bar, tennis court, basketball court, recreation areas near the building, etc.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Not far from the project there is a promenade with various interesting places: hotels, beach, harbour and marina, Land of Tomorrow Park, Q Technology Park.
Distance:
Airport - 15 km
University - 2km
Shops, school - 1km
Hospital - 12km