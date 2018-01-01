  1. Realting.com
Low-rise residence near the beach, Livadia, Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus
About the complex

We offer new apartments and penthouses with parking spaces.

The apartments have private gardens.

The penthouses have roof-top terraces.

  • Tile flooring
  • Parquet
  • Security door
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 2 minutes away from the beach.

Larnaca, Cyprus

