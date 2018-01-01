Low-rise residence near the beach, Livadia, Cyprus

We offer a villa with a swimming pool, a barbecue area, lounge areas, a roof-top garden, a panoramic view of the sea, a golf course and picturesque surroundings.
Features of the flats
On the ground floor there are two bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room. One bedroom is on the basement floor with an access to the garden and the swimming pool. Two more bedrooms are on the first floor.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Airport - 10 minutes
Sea - 3 minutes
Shopping malls - 15 minutes
Golf course - 5 minutes
We offer apartments with spacious terraces, parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a swimming pool, a garden, an underground garage, a view of the sea.
Completion - December, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Marble floor
Parquet
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Air conditioning
Provision for electric heating
Solar water heaters
Color video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the tourist area of Larnaca, 80 meters from Mackenzie Beach.
EXPERIENCE THE LIMASSOL HEARTBEAT
City Terrace is a stunning new apartment complex in the very center of Limassol. Catering to individuals seeking a luxury lifestyle within an urban setting, residents will never be too far from the city’s beating heart. The building itself combines state-of-the-art architecture and artistic styling with innovative design and unparalleled luxury.
The uniquely designed, the eye-catching structure comprises 27 apartments spread across six floors. Apartments vary from one-, two-, and three- bedrooms, and include spectacular luxury three-bedroom penthouses, making City Terrace ideal for couples or families looking to make the buzzing city of Limassol their home.
APARTMENT FEATURES
FITTED FURNITURE & FLOOR TILES
Italian kitchens and wardrobes; IDEAL STANDARD sanitary wear, FLORIM & MARAZZI flooring; GROHE mixers and taps; granite worktops.
COOLING & HEATING
Provisions for the electric (wall unit) heating; Provisions for air conditioning; Solar hot-water panels.
WINDOWS AND LIGHTING
Thermal-glass double glazed windows; Fly window and patio doors screens; Decorative ceilings with hidden lighting.
INSULATION & PIPING
Doubled-face high standard double brick thermal insulation; Pressurised water system; Pipe-in-pipe plumbing system.
COMPLEX FEATURES
SECURITY SYSTEMS
Secure entrance gate; CCTV's in all common areas; Security doors; video-phone entry system.
COMPLEX FACILITIES
Outdoor children's playground; In-house fitness room; landscaped gardens.
PARKING FACILITIES
Private covered parking; Option for the second parking; Guest parking.
ELECTRICITY & LIGHTING
Solar panels for the electricity consumption in the common areas; LED lighting for the common areas.
