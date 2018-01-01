Residence near beaches and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus

The residence features a landscaped garden, a kids' playground, an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Security door
Solar water heaters
Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 100 meters from the sea and 2 km from Aphrodite Beach.
We offer villas with a swimming pool, a garden and verandas, a parking and a barbecue area.
Some houses have sea views.
The residence features a green area.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located just a stones throw away from a pretty harbour and only 400 metres from the sea.
Larnaca - 25 minutes
Airport - 45 km
Protaras - 7 minutes
Ayia Napa - 5 minutes
We offer spacious apartments with south-facing covered verandas.
The penthouses have private swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Laminated flooring
Kitchen cabinetry
Air conditioning
Satellite antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a popular area in the center of Limassol, near all necessary infrastructure and 5 minutes walk from the beach.