Complex of villas with a green area close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus

About the complex

We offer villas featuring parking spaces and roof-top terraces with a panoramic view of the sea and the hills.

The residence has a green area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of private schools.

  • Shops - 5 minutes
  • City center - 9 minutes
  • Harbour - 17 minutes
  • Highway - 5 minutes
  • Beach - 14 minutes
  • Paphos Airport - 19 minutes
  • Larnaca Airport - 80 minutes
  • Limassol - 43 minutes
Tsada, Cyprus

