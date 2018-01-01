Complex of villas with a green area close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus

The residence consists of villas, townhouses and apartments, and features a large swimming pool.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area.
Ayia Napa and Larnaca beaches - 15 minutes drive
Larnaca Airport - 25 minutes drive
Supermarket - 1 km
Restaurant - 1 km
We offer villas with swimming pools, terraces and panoramic sea views.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to picturesque Akamas Nature Reserve and famous Blue-Flag Coral Bay sandy beaches, all necessary infrastructure, five-star hotels, restaurants and bars.
Shopping mall - 15 minutes
Marina - 13 minutes
Tombs of the Kings - 10 minutes
Hospital - 18 minutes
International school - 20 minutes
Highway - 22 minutes
Beach - 13 minutes
International airport - 25 minutes
Golf club - 30 minutes
Coral Bay - 7 minutes
We offer apartments and penthouses with parking spaces and storerooms.
The modern two-storey residence features a swimming pool 4 x 9 m.
The penthouses have roof-top terraces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar water heaters
Air conditioning
Video intercom
Tile flooring
Parquet
Security door
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure, 200 meters from an international school.