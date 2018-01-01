Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Payia, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer modern villas and townhouses.
The villas have private swimming pools.
The residence features a communal swimming pool.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Bakery - 2.4 km
Supermarket - 2 km
Sports center - 450 meters
Sandy beaches - 1.5 km
Cafes and bars - 1.5 km
Marina - 3.7 km
Paphos Airport - 65 km
Larnaca Airport - 62 km
We offer new villas with gardens and terraces.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Bakery - 4 km
Convenience store - 2.8 km
Private English School - 5 km
Sandy beaches - 5 km
Cafes and bars - 4 km
Marina - 10 km
Paphos Airport - 71 km
Larnaca Airport - 62.3 km
We offer luminous apartments with a panoramic sea view.
The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, a large swimming pool, a parking, landscaped gardens.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Aluminium windows
Solar water heaters
Tile floor
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
Beach – 2.7 km (5 minutes)
Town centre – 4.3 km (10 minutes)
Highway – 4.9 km (7 minutes)
Golf Course– 4.2 km (7 minutes)
Airport – 15 km (11 minutes)
International school – 7.4 km (12 minutes)