  2. Cyprus
  Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Payia, Paphos, Cyprus

Peyia, Cyprus

from €3,50M

Peyia, Cyprus
€3,50M
About the complex

We offer villas with landscaped gardens, parking spaces and swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Irrigation system
  • Marble floor
  • High-quality kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a kindergarten, a primary school and an English private school.

  • Beach - 3.6 km
  • Supermarket - 1.2 km
  • Airport - 31 km
  • Restaurant - 3 km
New building location
Peyia, Cyprus

Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Payia, Paphos, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€3,50M
