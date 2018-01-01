  1. Realting.com
  Cyprus
  Complex of modern townhouses with a garden and a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus

Complex of modern townhouses with a garden and a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
€404,250
About the complex

We offer townhouses with terraces and private gardens.

The residence features landscaped gardens and a communal swimming pool.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Supermarket - 1.5 km
  • Golf club - 1.7 km
  • Beach - 2.7 km
  • Water park - 4.3 km
  • International school - 7.7 km
  • Paphos Airport - 9.3 km
  • Larnaca Airport - 127 km
Similar complexes
Gated residence with a swimming pool near the beach, in the center of the tourist area of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€349,000
2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol
Apesia, Cyprus
from
€3,40M
Modern residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€350,000
New residence close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€220,000
Modern residence at 700 meters from the beach, in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€321,000
Complex of modern townhouses with a garden and a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus
€404,250
Other complexes
Residence close to beaches, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Residence close to beaches, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€195,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern and comfortable apartment with verandas. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in close proximity to numerous shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, a few minutes drive from a shopping mall, sandy beaches, golf resorts, an international school. Shopping mall - 6 minutes Harbour - 12 minutes Tombs of the Kings - 14 minutes Hospital - 7 minutes International school - 8 minutes Highway - 3 minutes Beach - 7 minutes International airport - 12 minutes Golf club - 15 minutes
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€370,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the surroundings/ The residence features a swimming pool and a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Underfloor heating Floor-to-ceiling windows Custom-made kitchen Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of the old town of Paphos and just a three-minute drive from Kato Paphos sandy beaches.
Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus
Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€270,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with sea views. The residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Air conditioning Video intercom Aluminium windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a highway and the center of Paphos. Beach - 7 km Airport - 7 km School - 7 minutes City center - 3 km
