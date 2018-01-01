Complex of modern townhouses with a garden and a swimming pool, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer modern and comfortable apartment with verandas.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located in close proximity to numerous shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, a few minutes drive from a shopping mall, sandy beaches, golf resorts, an international school.
Shopping mall - 6 minutes
Harbour - 12 minutes
Tombs of the Kings - 14 minutes
Hospital - 7 minutes
International school - 8 minutes
Highway - 3 minutes
Beach - 7 minutes
International airport - 12 minutes
Golf club - 15 minutes
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the surroundings/
The residence features a swimming pool and a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Custom-made kitchen
Alarm
The property is located within walking distance of the old town of Paphos and just a three-minute drive from Kato Paphos sandy beaches.
We offer apartments with sea views.
The residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
"Smart home" system
Air conditioning
Video intercom
Aluminium windows
The property is located close to a highway and the center of Paphos.
Beach - 7 km
Airport - 7 km
School - 7 minutes
City center - 3 km