  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to beaches and the city center, Limassol, Cyprus

New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to beaches and the city center, Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€2,74M
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer modern villas and townhouses with a panoramic view of the sea, the marina, the mountains, the city and the surroundings.

The villas have private swimming pools.

The residence features a parking, a green area, a kids' playground and a sports ground, a communal infinity pool.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious residential area on the outskirts of Limassol, just a few minutes away from five-star hotels and the city center.

  • Bakery - 3.4 km
  • Supermarket - 2 km
  • Private English School - 11.4 km
  • Sports center - 450 meters
  • Sandy beaches - 1.5 km
  • Cafes and bars - 1.5 km
  • Marina - 3.7 km
  • Paphos Airport - 65 km
  • Larnaca Airport - 62 km
New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Small cozy residence with a parking close to the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€294,000
Residential complex New gated complex of villas and apartments with a swimming pool and green areas close to the beach, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
from
€1,14M
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€500,000
Residential complex Modern residence in a picturesque area, in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€385,000
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas close to all necessary infrastructure, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€660,000
You are viewing
New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to beaches and the city center, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€2,74M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence at 200 meters from the sea, close to the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury residence at 200 meters from the sea, close to the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€770,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer two-storey villas with sea views, terraces and swimming pools. Plot areas - from 316 m2 to 375 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Double glazing Built-in wardrobes Italian kitchen Solar and electric water heaters LED lighting Air conditioning TV Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque village of Chloraka, just a few minutes away from the center of Paphos, within walking distance of bus stops, banks, supermarkets, hotels, cafes, restaurants. Sea - 200 meters Paphos - 3 km English school - 1 km Airport - 20 km
Residential complex Residential complex close to the beach and places of interest, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Residential complex Residential complex close to the beach and places of interest, Geroskipou, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€315,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer townhouse with covered verandas and gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular residential area, a few minutes drive from places of interest, a shopping mall, schools, shops, restaurants. Shopping mall - 12 minutes Marina - 14 minutes Tombs of the Kings - 14 minutes Hospital - 6 minutes International school - 8 minutes Highway - 3 minutes Beach - 7 minutes International airport - 12 minutes Golf club - 15 minutes
Residential complex Karaolanolu
Residential complex Karaolanolu
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
from
€73,000
A small cozy apartment complex is located in the suburbs of Kyrenia – Karaolanolu. This is a two-story project consisting of 32 apartments with one bedroom and a shared pool. Karaolanolu – developed area of Kyrenia, there is all the necessary infrastructure: pharmacies, shops, banks, hotels with casinos, beaches, schools, universities. 🏖 The complex is located at a distance of 350 m from the municipal beach of Karaolanolu. COST: Apartment 1 + 1 ( 50 m2 ) – 73 000-75 000 £ PAYMENT PLAN: 75% - down payment 25% - before commissioning ( end of January 2023 )  Chic area, excellent finishes, reasonable price! Hurry up! The complex has only 2 apartments for sale!  
Realting.com
Go