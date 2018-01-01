  1. Realting.com
Modern residence in a picturesque area, in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€385,000
About the complex

We offer luminous apartments with parking spaces and verandas.

The residence features a roof-top garden with a swimming pool and a lounge area, a panoramic sea view.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Marble floor
  • Parquet
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Solar water heating
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
  • Pre-installation for alarm system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 3 km
  • Supermarket - 2 km
  • Airport - 14 km
  • Restaurant - 1.4 km
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and gardens in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€440,000
Agency: TRANIO
The gated residence features landscaped gardens, lounge areas and an outdoor swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Granite countertops Quality sanitary ware Mosquito nets Decorative ceilings with hidden lighting Solar panels Security door Video intercom Location and nearby infrastructure School - 350 meters Highway - 500 meters Shops - 100 meters Supermarkets - 100 meters Beach - 1.4 km Restaurants - 500 meters
Residential complex Villas with gardens, terraces and swimming pools, with sea views, in the picturesque town of Agios Tychon, Limassol, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€5,60M
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 7 luxury villas surrounded by extensive landscaped gardens and spectacular infinity pools, the edge of which merges with the horizon. The mansions are situated on a hill with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. The exterior architectural elements consist of balconies and complex volumes that defy gravity, transforming the play of light and shadow into a well-organised landscaped space. The main entrance to the villa is located on the north side, with the garden, terrace, lawn and pool facing the sea. Location and nearby infrastructure Agios Tychon is a picturesque town in the suburbs of Limassol, located above the Limassol-Nikosia motorway. This populated area gives its residents enchanting panoramic sea views and easy access to the city centre. Agios Tychon is an ideal location for such luxurious property, which continues to attract wealthy people who are happy to build their villas and mansions here. Nearby: Athlesis Sporting Center: 2.4 km Baguette Corner: 2.7 km Ayios Tychonas Supermarket: 1.4 km Ta Tria Alonia Tavern: 1.5 km Taverna Agios Epiktitos: 2.2 km
Residential complex Complex of sea view villas close to a golf course, Tsada, Paphos, Cyprus
Tsada, Cyprus
from
€1,60M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury and modern villas with a view of the sea, infinity pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Irrigation system Marble floor Designer kitchen Parquet floor in the bedrooms Aluminium double-glazed windows Underfloor heating Air conditioning Solar water heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes drive from the center of the city of Paphos, 3 km from an 18-hole golf course. Beach - 9.4 km Supermarket - 2.7 km Airport - 21.3 km Restaurant - 2.1 km
