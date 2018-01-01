Modern residence in a picturesque area, in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus

The gated residence features landscaped gardens, lounge areas and an outdoor swimming pool.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Granite countertops
Quality sanitary ware
Mosquito nets
Decorative ceilings with hidden lighting
Solar panels
Security door
Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
School - 350 meters
Highway - 500 meters
Shops - 100 meters
Supermarkets - 100 meters
Beach - 1.4 km
Restaurants - 500 meters
The complex consists of 7 luxury villas surrounded by extensive landscaped gardens and spectacular infinity pools, the edge of which merges with the horizon. The mansions are situated on a hill with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.
The exterior architectural elements consist of balconies and complex volumes that defy gravity, transforming the play of light and shadow into a well-organised landscaped space. The main entrance to the villa is located on the north side, with the garden, terrace, lawn and pool facing the sea.
Agios Tychon is a picturesque town in the suburbs of Limassol, located above the Limassol-Nikosia motorway. This populated area gives its residents enchanting panoramic sea views and easy access to the city centre. Agios Tychon is an ideal location for such luxurious property, which continues to attract wealthy people who are happy to build their villas and mansions here.
Nearby:
Athlesis Sporting Center: 2.4 km
Baguette Corner: 2.7 km
Ayios Tychonas Supermarket: 1.4 km
Ta Tria Alonia Tavern: 1.5 km
Taverna Agios Epiktitos: 2.2 km
We offer luxury and modern villas with a view of the sea, infinity pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Irrigation system
Marble floor
Designer kitchen
Parquet floor in the bedrooms
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Underfloor heating
Air conditioning
Solar water heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located a few minutes drive from the center of the city of Paphos, 3 km from an 18-hole golf course.
Beach - 9.4 km
Supermarket - 2.7 km
Airport - 21.3 km
Restaurant - 2.1 km