  New residential complex of villas on the seafront in Pervolia, Larnaca, Cyprus

New residential complex of villas on the seafront in Pervolia, Larnaca, Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus
€568,421
About the complex

The architecture of the project has drawn inspiration from the Greek island style and design elements that have been adapted to become homes for permanent or seasonal residence. A variety of designs and sizes aim to fulfil the diverse needs of prospective residents and their budgets.

  • DIONYSOS - Detached, two-storey beach villa with a building area of 170 m², set on individual plots of approximately 446 m² on average.
  • ELLI - Terraced ground floor two-bedroom bungalow with a building area of 85 m², set on individual plots of 279 m².
  • PERSEFONI - Detached, two-storey villa with a building area of 160 m², set on individual plots of approximately 464 m².
  • RHODOS - Detached, two-storey villa with a building area of 150 m², set on individual plots of approximately 372 m².
  • THESEAS - Detached, semi-detached terrace ground floor, three-bedroom bungalow with a building area of 110 m², set on individual plots of approximately 362 m².
  • PEGASOS - Detached, two-storey beach villa with a building area of 260 m², set on individual plots of approximately 557 m².

As a whole, the project comprises various architectural designs, including two- and three-bedroom homes with the possibility of altering the layout to accommodate an extra bedroom/storage. The houses are in single or two storeys, both detached and semi-detached units, with flat or dome-shaped roofs. With the exception of the apartments, which have no private pools (optional), all units have spacious private gardens, parking and visitors’ parking.

  • Distance to beach - 20 m
  • Distance to airport - 1 km
  • Distance to shops - 4 km
  • Distance to university - 10 km
  • Distance to hospital - 10 km
Larnaca, Cyprus

