New residential complex of villas on the seafront in Pervolia, Larnaca, Cyprus

The architecture of the project has drawn inspiration from the Greek island style and design elements that have been adapted to become homes for permanent or seasonal residence. A variety of designs and sizes aim to fulfil the diverse needs of prospective residents and their budgets.
As a whole, the project comprises various architectural designs, including two- and three-bedroom homes with the possibility of altering the layout to accommodate an extra bedroom/storage. The houses are in single or two storeys, both detached and semi-detached units, with flat or dome-shaped roofs. With the exception of the apartments, which have no private pools (optional), all units have spacious private gardens, parking and visitors’ parking.Location and nearby infrastructure