Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, close to the university, Nicosia, Cyprus

Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
from
€210,000
About the complex

The low-rise complex consists of 1-2 bedroom apartments and is located 2 minutes from Engomi Shopping Centre and 3 minutes from the University of Nicosia.

Each apartment has a living room with kitchenette, 1-2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, spacious balconies and terraces with dining area. On the roof, there are storage rooms, terraces and gardens.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nearby there is Mall of Engomi shopping centre, University of Nicosia.

Engomi is a village in the east of Cyprus, in the region of Nicosia. On the territory of Engomi, an archaeological monument was discovered — a large city of the late Bronze and Early Iron Age, which is identified as Alashia and repeatedly mentioned in the Hittite, Egyptian and cuneiform sources.

Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

