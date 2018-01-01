  1. Realting.com
  New luxury residence with a parking in a prestigious area, close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus

New luxury residence with a parking in a prestigious area, close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€430,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with verandas, storerooms, and parking spaces.

Completion - July, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile floor
  • Parquet in the bedrooms
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Video intercom
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
  • Pre-installation for electric shutters
  • Double glazing
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the center of Limassol and all necessary infrastructure.

Limassol, Cyprus

New luxury residence with a parking in a prestigious area, close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€430,000
