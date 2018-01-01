New residence close to the center of Limassol, Kato Polemidia, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus

from €375,000

From the moment you set foot in the elegant lobby, you are greeted by all the hallmarks of a luxury lifestyle. This beautifully appointed atrium with waiting area sets a tone of refined sophistication, while Wi-Fi access ensures that visitors can stay connected. Modern elevators take you to the apartments and to the parking and storage rooms on the ground level. Next to the lobby's imposing entrance, a water feature and double doors lead to the courtyard garden, which is a beautifully landscaped area alive with greenery, while a scaled heated pool set between the two buildings is strictly reserved for residents. Facilities and equipment in the house Italian furniture and sanitary ware Ceramic flooring German household appliances Wall-mounted heated towel rail and hooks Individually designed fitted wardrobes LED lighting on all balconies Visual Intercom Location and nearby infrastructure Paphos is an engaging, exciting city, full of diversity and with a unique cultural heritage. From the complex, several attractions are a stone's throw away, waiting to be discovered and explored. At your doorstep you'll find a world of international gastronomy, from classy restaurants to authentic street food, and almost everything in between. Shopping is equally wide-ranging; independent boutiques rub shoulders with grand department stores, including the Kings Avenue Mall. Paphos, which was named European Capital of Culture 2017, is known for its museums and world-famous archaeological sites; it is, of course, also the legendary birthplace of Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love. The picturesque harbour with its historic castle is home to both luxury yachts and colourful fishing boats. What's more, one of the island's best sandy beaches is just 250 m away from complex and can be reached from the harbour via the seafront footpath that runs along the shore of this charming town. Shopping Mall - 150 m Nearest Beach - 250 m Historical Monuments - 300 m Coral Bay - 8 km Paphos Port - 2 km Paphos Airport - 20 km