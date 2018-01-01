New residence close to the center of Limassol, Kato Polemidia, Cyprus

From the moment you set foot in the elegant lobby, you are greeted by all the hallmarks of a luxury lifestyle. This beautifully appointed atrium with waiting area sets a tone of refined sophistication, while Wi-Fi access ensures that visitors can stay connected. Modern elevators take you to the apartments and to the parking and storage rooms on the ground level. Next to the lobby's imposing entrance, a water feature and double doors lead to the courtyard garden, which is a beautifully landscaped area alive with greenery, while a scaled heated pool set between the two buildings is strictly reserved for residents.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Italian furniture and sanitary ware
Ceramic flooring
German household appliances
Wall-mounted heated towel rail and hooks
Individually designed fitted wardrobes
LED lighting on all balconies
Visual Intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
Paphos is an engaging, exciting city, full of diversity and with a unique cultural heritage. From the complex, several attractions are a stone's throw away, waiting to be discovered and explored. At your doorstep you'll find a world of international gastronomy, from classy restaurants to authentic street food, and almost everything in between. Shopping is equally wide-ranging; independent boutiques rub shoulders with grand department stores, including the Kings Avenue Mall. Paphos, which was named European Capital of Culture 2017, is known for its museums and world-famous archaeological sites; it is, of course, also the legendary birthplace of Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love. The picturesque harbour with its historic castle is home to both luxury yachts and colourful fishing boats. What's more, one of the island's best sandy beaches is just 250 m away from complex and can be reached from the harbour via the seafront footpath that runs along the shore of this charming town.
Shopping Mall - 150 m
Nearest Beach - 250 m
Historical Monuments - 300 m
Coral Bay - 8 km
Paphos Port - 2 km
Paphos Airport - 20 km
Small residential complex in the prestigious neighbourhood of Derinei. Among its features are its luxurious exterior and minimalist design, as well as its favourable location. Concrete and glass are the main elements of the exterior, giving it a modern and unique look, while the flats inside are luxurious and modern.
The project comprises 6 one and two bedroom flats with private verandas and parking spaces. Two of the penthouses include a huge roof garden with stunning views.
The project is designed to meet the needs of families and couples who want to be just minutes away from the vibrant centre of Protaras and Ayia Napa.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Located just a few hundred metres from Paralimni Hospital, overlooking the old town of Famagusta.
Derineia is one of the historical towns of Cyprus, 5 km from Paralimni, 15 km from Protaras. The town has many monuments, churches, museums and a large green park.
We offer modern and spacious Mediterranean-style villas with swimming pools 8 x 3 m, terraces, parking spaces, a view of the sea and gardens.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Equipped kitchen
Fitted wardrobes
Heat pump
Air conditioning
Solar water heaters
Double glazing
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the town centre, the beach, all necessary infrastructure, schools and universities.
Beach - 300 meters
Casino - 400 meters
Waterpark - 800 meters
Paphos harbour - 2 km
Golf club - 4 km
International airport - 4.5 km