New complex of villas with gardens, Konia, Cyprus

We offer luminous apartments with parking spaces and verandas.
The residence features a roof-top garden with a swimming pool and a lounge area, a panoramic sea view.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Marble floor
Parquet
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Solar water heating
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Pre-installation for alarm system
Location and nearby infrastructure
Beach - 3 km
Supermarket - 2 km
Airport - 14 km
Restaurant - 1.4 km
The residence features a large communal overflow swimming pool, landscaped gardens and an outdoor snack bar.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Pre-installation for central heating and air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the sought-after area of Universal, in front of a large green area, only a few minutes drive from the center of Pafos and within walking distance of a hospital, a university and the sea.
City center - 1 km
Beach - 1 km
Airport - 10 km
Restaurant - 100 meters
Supermarket - 100 meters
School - 300 meters
Golf course - 5 km
An exclusive resort and residential complex located in an ecologically clean, picturesque natural environment with magnificent beaches, crystal clear sea, breathtaking views. The complex offers luxury apartments, a world-class yacht harbor with a full cycle of ship servicing, and a full-fledged coastal infrastructure. The two high-rise towers are T-shaped. There are 10 types of layouts to choose from. In addition, the complex has villas with private berths or access to the beach. The infrastructure of the complex includes round-the-clock administrator and concierge services, security, fitness and spa centers, shops and restaurants, swimming pools, kids club, gardens, beach service, parking and much more.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex located in the south-eastern part of the island and includes the official port of call for Cyprus, and there is a customs office in the harbor. Cyprus is strategically located in the Eastern Mediterranean at the crossroads of three continents - Europe, Asia and Africa. It is a safe harbor with picturesque nature, year-round sunshine, modern infrastructure, and a high standard of living.