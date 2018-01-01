  1. Realting.com
New complex of villas with gardens, Konia, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
€500,000
About the complex

We offer luxury villas with gardens, swimming pools 3 x 6 m, and patios.

The residence features tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet residential area.

Pafos, Cyprus

