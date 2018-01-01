  1. Realting.com
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus

Peyia, Cyprus
€500,000
About the complex

We offer villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools, parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Underfloor heating
  • Alarm
  • Aluminium windows
  • Tile flooring
  • Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, close to Pikni forest and all necessary infrastructure.

  • Blue-Flag beach - 5.4 km (10 minutes)
  • Paphos airport - 32 km (45 minutes)
  • Shopping mall - 16 km (25 minutes)
  • Paphos harbour - 17 km (27 minutes)
  • Restaurants and hotels - 4.9 km (9 minutes)
  • Limassol Highway - 17 km (28 minutes)
  • Private school - 7.4 km (12 minutes)
Peyia, Cyprus

