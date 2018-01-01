Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Peyia, Cyprus

We offer spacious and beautiful villas with roof-top gardens and bars.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 3 minutes walk from an international school, 3 minutes drive from a hospital, 5 minutes drive from the city center, 10 minutes drive from a beach.
City center - 3 km
Beach - 6 km
Airport - 15 km
Restaurant - 1 km
Supermarket - 1 km
School - 300 meters
Golf course - 4 km
Mew marina - 7 km
We offer villas with a garden and a double parking, views of the sea snd the mountains.
It's possible to build a swimming pool.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious residential area, near the beach and the highway, 5 minutes drive from the center of Larnaca.
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the surroundings/
The residence features a swimming pool and a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Custom-made kitchen
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the old town of Paphos and just a three-minute drive from Kato Paphos sandy beaches.