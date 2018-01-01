  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in a quiet area, Episkopi, Cyprus

New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in a quiet area, Episkopi, Cyprus

Erimi, Cyprus
from
€430,000
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luxury villas with large windows and balconies, a panoramic view of the mountains, hills and valleys, landscaped gardens and swimming pools 3 x 6 m, parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Underfloor heating
  • Aluminium windows
  • Solar water heater
  • Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Blue-Flag beach - 15 minutes (10 km)
  • Paphos - 9 minutes (7.3 km)
  • Paphos harbour and promenade - 20 minutes (12.4 km)
  • International private school - 11 minutes (5.5 km)
  • Highway - 7 minutes (4.9 km)
  • International airport - 21 minutes (21 km)
  • Golf course - 5 minutes (5.4 km)
New building location
Erimi, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€950,000
Residential complex Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€1,60M
Residential complex Modern residential complex at 200 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€695,000
Residential complex Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
from
€3,00M
Residential complex Caesar
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
You are viewing
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in a quiet area, Episkopi, Cyprus
Erimi, Cyprus
from
€430,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence at 200 meters from the sea, close to the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury residence at 200 meters from the sea, close to the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus
Chloraka, Cyprus
from
€770,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer two-storey villas with sea views, terraces and swimming pools. Plot areas - from 316 m2 to 375 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Double glazing Built-in wardrobes Italian kitchen Solar and electric water heaters LED lighting Air conditioning TV Alarm Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque village of Chloraka, just a few minutes away from the center of Paphos, within walking distance of bus stops, banks, supermarkets, hotels, cafes, restaurants. Sea - 200 meters Paphos - 3 km English school - 1 km Airport - 20 km
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking in a prestigious area, near the center of Nicosia, Cyprus
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking in a prestigious area, near the center of Nicosia, Cyprus
Strovolos, Cyprus
from
€162,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious high-quality studios and one-bedroom apartments. The residence features a covered parking. Completion - October, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Laminated flooring Tile floors in the bathrooms Security entrance doors High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands Aluminium double-glazed windows Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European manufacturers Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area, just a few minutes walk from the city center, close to the best universities, near Limassol-Nicosia highway. Beach - 36 km
Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Complex of luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus
Androlikou, Cyprus
from
€1,60M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a high-quality furnished villa with a panoramic view of the sea, a swimming pool, a landscaped garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Akamas National Park, a small marina, a horse-riding club.
Realting.com
Go