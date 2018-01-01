New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in a quiet area, Episkopi, Cyprus

We offer luxury villas with large windows and balconies, a panoramic view of the mountains, hills and valleys, landscaped gardens and swimming pools 3 x 6 m, parking spaces.

Air conditioning

Underfloor heating

Aluminium windows

Solar water heater

Laminated flooring in the bedrooms

Blue-Flag beach - 15 minutes (10 km)

Paphos - 9 minutes (7.3 km)

Paphos harbour and promenade - 20 minutes (12.4 km)

International private school - 11 minutes (5.5 km)

Highway - 7 minutes (4.9 km)

International airport - 21 minutes (21 km)

Golf course - 5 minutes (5.4 km)

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure