New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in a quiet area, Episkopi, Cyprus

We offer two-storey villas with sea views, terraces and swimming pools.
Plot areas - from 316 m2 to 375 m2.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Double glazing
Built-in wardrobes
Italian kitchen
Solar and electric water heaters
LED lighting
Air conditioning
TV
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the picturesque village of Chloraka, just a few minutes away from the center of Paphos, within walking distance of bus stops, banks, supermarkets, hotels, cafes, restaurants.
Sea - 200 meters
Paphos - 3 km
English school - 1 km
Airport - 20 km
We offer spacious high-quality studios and one-bedroom apartments.
The residence features a covered parking.
Completion - October, 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Laminated flooring
Tile floors in the bathrooms
Security entrance doors
High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European manufacturers
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area, just a few minutes walk from the city center, close to the best universities, near Limassol-Nicosia highway.
Beach - 36 km
We offer a high-quality furnished villa with a panoramic view of the sea, a swimming pool, a landscaped garden.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to Akamas National Park, a small marina, a horse-riding club.